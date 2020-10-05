Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
PSX sees selling pressure as KSE 100 Index loses 998 points on opening day of week

Monday Oct 05, 2020

A trader is busy on call as resumes business at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi. — PPI/Files

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE 100 Index losing 998 points, or 2.49%, by the close of the trading session to reach 39,072.

Close to 277.9 million shares changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs9.46 billion. 

Stocks of 374 companies were traded, of which 34 gained in value, 326 declined and 14 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Hascol, with 60.4 million shares traded. Unity Foods Limited, K-Electric Limited, TRG Pakistan and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 31.9m, 29.1m, 20.3m and 19.4m, respectively.

Hascol share price was down 7.48%, trading at Rs16.07; Unity Foods Ltd share price was down 7.29%, trading at Rs13.98; KE share price was down 7.18%, trading at Rs3.75; TRG share price was down 7.46%, trading at Rs43.17; while PITBL share price was down 6.38%, trading at Rs11.16. 

