Wednesday Oct 07 2020
Reuters

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Reuters

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Illustrations of the winners of the award, French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Nobel Prize/Illustrations by Niklas Elmehed.

French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna have won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing, the award-giving body announced on Wednesday.

“Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on awarding the 10 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize.

“This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true.”

“The ability to cut the DNA where you want has revolutionised the life sciences,” Pernilla Wittung Stafshede, member of the academy of sciences, told reporters.

Charpentier, who is French, and Doudna, an American, become the sixth and seventh women to win a Nobel for chemistry, joining the likes of Marie Curie, who won in 1911, and more recently, Frances Arnold, in 2018.

Read more: Physics Nobel Prize awarded to trio for black hole research

In keeping with tradition, chemistry is the third prize announced every year and follows those for medicine and physics earlier this week.

The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901, with the economics award a later addition.

Like so much else, the pandemic has redrawn the Nobels, with many of the traditional events, such as the grand banquet, cancelled or moved online even as research into the disease — above all the hunt for a vaccine — has dominated the scientific spotlight.

Confirmed: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13

Afghan, Taliban negotiators set ground rules to safeguard peace talks: report

Global crisis may not be as bad as feared, but coronavirus calamity far from over: IMF chief

Coronavirus infections: Senior leaders of US military in quarantine after testing positive

Melania Trump uses unsavoury words for Stormy Daniels in leaked recording

Melania Trump coronavirus update: FLOTUS has 'no plans' to leave White House

Car bomb in north Syria kills 18, injures at least 75: monitor

Instagram to hide offensive comments, launches new anti-bullying tools

Physics Nobel Prize awarded to trio for black hole research

Watch: Is Donald Trump struggling to breathe after catching coronavirus?

Watch: Japanese influencers get to use the PS5 for the first time

Coronavirus hits Trump's inner circle at White House

