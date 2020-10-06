Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Physics Nobel Prize awarded to trio for black hole research

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

The Nobel jury said that the trio including  Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US for their research into black holes. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/The Nobel Prize/Illustrations by Niklas Elmehed 

The trio of Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US were awarded the the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for their research into black holes, the Nobel jury said.

Half of the prize went to Penrose for showing "that the general theory of relativity leads to the formation of black holes", and the other half went to Genzel and Ghez for discovering "that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the centre of our galaxy," the jury said.

As per details from The Guardian's news report, the award is granted by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 10m Swedish kronor (£870,000), which will be shared among the winners, with half going to Penrose and the other half shared between Genzel and Ghez.

