Physics Nobel Prize awarded to trio for black hole research

The trio of Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US were awarded the the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for their research into black holes, the Nobel jury said.

Half of the prize went to Penrose for showing "that the general theory of relativity leads to the formation of black holes", and the other half went to Genzel and Ghez for discovering "that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the centre of our galaxy," the jury said.

As per details from The Guardian's news report, the award is granted by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 10m Swedish kronor (£870,000), which will be shared among the winners, with half going to Penrose and the other half shared between Genzel and Ghez.