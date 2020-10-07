Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle is royal family’s 'only self-made millionaire’

Prince Harry’s marriage with Meghan Markle surely welcomed a shift in the British royal family.

And while the Duchess of Sussex’s activism and interests are undoubtedly creating dents on the family’s ties with the pair, a new book has claimed that there was a way they could’ve avoided conflicts.

Robert Lacey wrote his new book, Battle of Brothers, that the royals had not handled ‘the Meghan situation’ smoothly from the get-go.

Lacey had told The Daily Mail, prior to the release of his book, that communication could’ve fixed everything between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan.

"There is only one self-made millionaire in the Royal Family and that is Meghan Markle. If they had sat down with her at the start and said, “Let’s talk about the things you are interested in”, things might have been different,” he said.

"They just sent her off to watch the Queen opening the Mersey Bridge. There is nothing wrong with that, but they made the mistake of dealing with the spare’s wife thinking she was just a routine royal. She was never going to be a routine royal,” he went on to say.

He also disclosed that Meghan had gotten a stamp of approval from Her Majesty for Harry as she thought they make a ‘good match.'

