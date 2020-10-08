PSX: Stocks continue to gain ground on Thursday as KSE-100 crosses 40,000

A trader can be seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi. Photo: PPI/Files

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued on an upward momentum, ending the day on a positive note.

The benchmark KSE 100 Index gained 503 points, or 1.26%, by the close of trading to reach 40,412.

Close to 355.09 million shares changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs12.6 billion.

Stocks of 377 companies were traded, of which 200 gained in value, 160 declined and 17 remained unchanged.

A screengrab of the PSX market at the close of the Thursday's trading. Photo: PSX website

Volumes were led by Hascol, with 107.7 million shares traded. Unity Foods Limited, TRG Pakistan, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF) and Bank of Punjab closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 56.3m, 20.7m, 20.6m and 17.3m, respectively.

Hascol share price was up 4.52%, trading at Rs17.58; Unity Foods Ltd share price was up 4.60%, trading at Rs16.59; TRG share price was up 2.66%, trading at Rs46.39; MLCF share price was up 3%, trading at Rs39.13; while Bank of Punjab price was down 1.39%, trading at Rs9.19.

The index started the day with a steady upward trend, but was interrupted at the midday point, when it recorded its low at 39,849.

After the midday break, the index posted signs of recovery and reached its highest point at 3:19pm, minutes before the close of day, reaching 40,412 points and ending the day on a positive note.