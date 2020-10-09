Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s friend Katharine McPhee expecting her first baby with David Foster

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Meghan Markle’s friend Katharine McPhee expecting her first baby with David Foster

American Idol alum Katharine McPhee, close friend of Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child with husband Canadian record producer David Foster.

Katharine, 36 got married with David, 70, at St Yeghichie Armenian Church in London in June 2019.

David Foster is already father of five daughters Sara 39, Erin 38 and Jordan 34 from his second wife Rebecca Dyer and Amy, 47 from his first marriage with B.J. Cook and Eldest daughter Allison, 50.

US media, citing sources, confirmed that David and Katharine are expecting their first baby as the couple was spotted buying baby products in California on Tuesday.

Katherine McPhee is a close friend of Meghan Markle at school while David Foster is the ‘surrogate’ father of Prince Harry.

David and Katharine are reportedly set to celebrate their Christmas 2020 with the royal couple at their $14 million mansion in Los Angeles.

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj snubbed by Eminem

Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj snubbed by Eminem
‘Kurulus Osman’: First episode of season 2 breaks all records

‘Kurulus Osman’: First episode of season 2 breaks all records
Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘dinner date’ with husband Kanye West, quashes divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘dinner date’ with husband Kanye West, quashes divorce rumours
Mindy Kaling announces arrival of baby 2 on Stephen Colbert's show

Mindy Kaling announces arrival of baby 2 on Stephen Colbert's show
Ertugrul producer starts filming new series on Turkic ruler Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah

Ertugrul producer starts filming new series on Turkic ruler Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah
Prince William once broke up with Kate Middleton at work: she ‘shut herself in a room’

Prince William once broke up with Kate Middleton at work: she ‘shut herself in a room’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out for the first time for dinner with David Foster, Katharine McPhee

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out for the first time for dinner with David Foster, Katharine McPhee
Prince William was more ‘rambunctious’ Prince Harry: report

Prince William was more ‘rambunctious’ Prince Harry: report
Tory Lanez criminally charged for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez criminally charged for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion
Kristen Bell opens up about prioritizing her kids’ mental health amid Covid-19

Kristen Bell opens up about prioritizing her kids’ mental health amid Covid-19
Queen Elizabeth still reeling from the pain of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal exit

Queen Elizabeth still reeling from the pain of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal exit

Why Prince William thought Meghan Markle is not the right one for Prince Harry

Why Prince William thought Meghan Markle is not the right one for Prince Harry

Latest

view all