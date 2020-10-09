Meghan Markle’s friend Katharine McPhee expecting her first baby with David Foster

American Idol alum Katharine McPhee, close friend of Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child with husband Canadian record producer David Foster.

Katharine, 36 got married with David, 70, at St Yeghichie Armenian Church in London in June 2019.

David Foster is already father of five daughters Sara 39, Erin 38 and Jordan 34 from his second wife Rebecca Dyer and Amy, 47 from his first marriage with B.J. Cook and Eldest daughter Allison, 50.

US media, citing sources, confirmed that David and Katharine are expecting their first baby as the couple was spotted buying baby products in California on Tuesday.

Katherine McPhee is a close friend of Meghan Markle at school while David Foster is the ‘surrogate’ father of Prince Harry.

David and Katharine are reportedly set to celebrate their Christmas 2020 with the royal couple at their $14 million mansion in Los Angeles.