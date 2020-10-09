5 more Islamabad educational institutions sealed as coronavirus cases emerge

Female students and a teacher walk across a school in Islamabad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Five more educational institutions in Islamabad have been sealed after coronavirus cases among them emerged, as experts warn of a second wave of the infection in winter in the coming months.



The notification to seal educational institutions was issued by the district health officer and a circular has also been issued to seal the concerned departments of Namal University due to coronavirus cases.

The circular further stated that two virus cases have also been reported in Islamabad Model School in G61-3 and two cases were also reported in a private school in the city's G11-4 area.

Two cases each have been reported in two private colleges at H8-1 and H8-4 as per the circular.



Furthermore, 15 coronavirus cases have also been reported in a private school in I-93.

The affected educational institutes have been instructed to disinfect their buildings after closing their vicinity.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for marriage halls as cases of the pandemic continue to rise across the country.



