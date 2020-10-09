Can't connect right now! retry
PCB withdraws woman cricketer from camp after COVID-19 test comes positive

KARACHI: A woman cricketer was withdrawn from Pakistan women cricketers’ high-performance camp and sent to self-isolation after she tested positive for COVID-19, while two others withdrew after showing respiratory problems, the PCB said on Friday.

The High-Performance camp for female cricketers will kick off from Saturday in Karachi. As many as 27 players and other support staff were tested a second time for COVID 19 on Thursday.

A statement by the PCB confirmed that one player has been tested positive in the second round of testing ahead of the National Women’s High-Performance Camp and as such, she has been put in self-isolation.

The statement said that another player and a player support personnel have also been withdrawn from the bio-secure bubble as a precaution after they showed symptoms of the Upper Respiratory Tract Infection.

“The three squad members' progress will be regularly monitored by the PCB’s medical panel,” the PCB statement said.

“They will be allowed to reintegrate with the rest of the squad after complete recovery subject to retesting with negative results as per the PCB Domestic COVID -19 SOPs,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, two officials have not joined the Bio-secure bubble yet. One official's second test was conducted today in the evening and the other official's second test will be conducted on Sunday morning.

If their second test comes out negative, they will join the squad accordingly and will be included in the Bio-secure Zone.

The National Women’s High-Performance Camp has been set up to help the players in their skill and match fitness. The camp serves as an opener of the women’s domestic and international cricket season 2020-21.

