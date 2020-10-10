Meghan Markle’s pal Katharine McPhee looks radiant as she flaunts her growing baby bump

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s friend US actress and singer Katharine McPhee, who is expecting her first baby with husband Canadian record producer David Foster, flaunted her growing baby bump as she stepped out in California a day after enjoying dinner with the royal couple.

David Foster, 70 and Katharine 36, tied the knot in June 2019 and the couple is expecting their first child together.

Katharine looked radiant as she flaunted her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black top with leggings for the first time.

Katharine and her hubby David stepped out for baby shopping and also enjoyed a lunch in Montecito, California.

David Foster sported light denim jeans and a blue t-shirt.

Earlier, the couple celebrated the news with royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a dinner on Thursday night.