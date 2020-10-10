Can't connect right now! retry
health
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Khawar Khan

Dengue cases on the rise in Karachi: report

By
Khawar Khan

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil. — Reuters/Files

KARACHI: Dengue cases are on the rise in Karachi, with the metropolis reporting 480 new cases in the past month alone, Sindh's health department said on Saturday.

According to the health department's report, the most number of cases — 222 — were reported in Karachi's East district, with Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town being the most affected.

Cases this month — 480

Most affected district — East

Cases reported this year — 1,149

District Central registered 112 cases, with North Nazimabad and Gulberg reporting the most number of patients, said the report.

District South, Korangi, Malir, and West have reported 66, 36, 25, and 19 cases respectively, including women, children, and the elderly.

Dengue outbreak: 93 cases reported in Punjab this year

The number of dengue infections in Karachi has reached 1,149 for this year, the health department's report added. 

More From Health:

YDA rejects formation of 'illegal body' PMC, announces March to Islamabad on Oct 14

YDA rejects formation of 'illegal body' PMC, announces March to Islamabad on Oct 14
Failed enemies feeling frustrated, imposing hybrid war: Gen Bajwa

Failed enemies feeling frustrated, imposing hybrid war: Gen Bajwa
Ministers advise Opposition to delay movement, warn of crackdown

Ministers advise Opposition to delay movement, warn of crackdown
NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21

NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21
Six minor boys get bail in Karachi University harassment case

Six minor boys get bail in Karachi University harassment case
From Monday, govt to use 'all resources' to bring food prices down: PM Imran Khan

From Monday, govt to use 'all resources' to bring food prices down: PM Imran Khan
Charsaddah rape case: Suspect 'confesses' to sexually assaulting, murdering 2.5 year old

Charsaddah rape case: Suspect 'confesses' to sexually assaulting, murdering 2.5 year old
‘Tanzeem saazi at 3am’: Talal Chaudhry hits back at PM Imran Khan over jibe

‘Tanzeem saazi at 3am’: Talal Chaudhry hits back at PM Imran Khan over jibe
Watch: Azeris wave flags of Pakistan and Turkey on streets of Azerbaijan

Watch: Azeris wave flags of Pakistan and Turkey on streets of Azerbaijan
China appreciates Pakistan’s stance on Hong Kong

China appreciates Pakistan’s stance on Hong Kong
PCB asks Misbah, Azhar to be careful about code of conduct in future

PCB asks Misbah, Azhar to be careful about code of conduct in future
Coronavirus second wave: Fawad 'advises' opposition to postpone movement till next year

Coronavirus second wave: Fawad 'advises' opposition to postpone movement till next year

Latest

view all