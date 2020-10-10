Dengue cases on the rise in Karachi: report

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil. — Reuters/Files

KARACHI: Dengue cases are on the rise in Karachi, with the metropolis reporting 480 new cases in the past month alone, Sindh's health department said on Saturday.



According to the health department's report, the most number of cases — 222 — were reported in Karachi's East district, with Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town being the most affected.

Cases this month — 480

Most affected district — East

Cases reported this year — 1,149

District Central registered 112 cases, with North Nazimabad and Gulberg reporting the most number of patients, said the report.



District South, Korangi, Malir, and West have reported 66, 36, 25, and 19 cases respectively, including women, children, and the elderly.

The number of dengue infections in Karachi has reached 1,149 for this year, the health department's report added.