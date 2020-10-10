Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's pictures show they're strengthening family bonds

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were reported to have been at each other's throats during the coronavirus lockdown.

There were reports that the celebrity couple might end up parting their ways.

Their relationship seemed to deteriorate further when Kanye announced his candidacy for the White House run.

But things now seem to have changed for good as the rapper and the reality TV star are trying to strengthen their bond.

The couple is currently holidaying in Colorado with their children. Kim on Saturday took to Instagram to share pictures from their vacations.

Check out the pictures:







