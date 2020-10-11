Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 11 2020
Reuters

Trump makes first public appearance after leaving hospital following coronavirus treatment

Reuters

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, on Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon — AP

US President Donald Trump's doctors on Sunday confirmed that he there is no longer risk he can transmit the novel coronavirus, following which the president made his first public appearance as he addressed supporters at the White House.

This was Trump's first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Trump took a test on Saturday which showed that he was no longer a “transmission risk to others,” his physician Sean Conley said in a statement, adding that an assortment of tests taken by the president showed there was no longer evidence “of actively replicating virus.”

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Conley’s statement indicated that the president had tested negative for the coronavirus.

Standing alone and not wearing a mask, the Republican president spoke from a White House balcony on Saturday afternoon - his first public event since being diagnosed with the highly contagious disease. Trump was hospitalized on October 2 for treatment of COVID-19 and returned to the White House on Monday.

Trump urged a packed crowd of hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters, most wearing masks but not respecting social distancing guidelines, to help get out the vote in the November 3 presidential election.

Read more: US President Trump plans return to campaign with the first public event since contracting coronavirus

Trump plans to travel to Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, respectively.

“I’m feeling great,” he told the crowd.

Speaking firmly and without hesitation, Trump delivered a shorter-than-usual campaign speech, hailing his record in fighting crime and boosting the US economy, while slamming Democrats as his supporters cheered. A flesh-colored bandage was visible on his right hand.

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

US President Trump plans return to campaign with first public event since contracting coronavirus

North Korea's maskless troops defy coronavirus threat with giant military parade

Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Lavrov says Armenia, Azerbaijan ready for ceasefire and talks

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan 'liberates' several towns and villages from Armenia's hold

Papa John’s largest UK Pakistani franchisee denies allegations of wrongdoing

Microsoft may allow employees to work from home permanently: report

World Food Programme awarded Nobel Peace Prize for 2020

Armenia, Azerbaijan accept President Vladimir Putin’s offer for talks

Trump pulls out of debate with Biden, calls it 'waste' of time

