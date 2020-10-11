Apple to unveil new iPhone 12 on October 13: report

Apple on Sunday announced that it will be showing off the new iPhone 12 at an event on October 13, which would mean that the phone will be released around October 23.



According to an invitation by the company, the new phone will be unveiled at an event at 10:00 am local pacific time on October 13.



While Apple phones are usually put on sale a week-and-a-half after they are revealed, this time around the date may be changed as the company is deviating from its usual schedule.



The event carries the tagline "Hi, Speed" which could be a reference to a lot of things such as the extra internet capabilities provided by the first 5G iPhone or the power of the new chips expected to arrive.



At least four versions of the new iPhone 12 are expected to be released at the event which include two sizes of the normal phone and two sizes of the "Pro" model. New features are expected to include a redesign that will follow the iPad Pro’s more rectangular shape, a LiDAR sensor for sensing depth, and improved processing power alongside other upgrades.



Like the last two Apple events, this one will also be an online one with the intro likely being a video filmed at the Apple Park campus. The public will have access to the live event via Apple's website but other platforms such as YouTube may also be able to host the event.



The press invitation made no mention of the iPhone 12, in line with Apple's policy not to discuss their products ahead of their launches.

