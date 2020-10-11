Cardi B shows off Kulture’s big birthday surprise sponsored by Offset

Can't connect right now! retry
Cardi B recently received a loving birthday tribute, all from her darling two-year-old and ex Offset. The birthday tribute truly screams billboard level glam and the rapper has been left speechless.

Cardi was the one to show off her birthday special in style and even sent a small little shoutout to her ex with a short and concise caption that read, “Thank you sir, I love it.”

In the video the rapper can also be heard saying, “Oh my goodness, Oh my God” throughout the short panned out view.

This birthday special came shortly after an eagle eyed observer noted how underneath Offset’s recent post about hair dying, he admitted to one of his fans, “I miss MRS. WAP.”

