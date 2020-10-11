Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Heat wave alert: Karachi to experience hot, dry weather for next 6-8 days

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Men rest under the shade of a tree during the heat wave in Karachi during 2015. Photo: AFP

A heat wave alert has been issued by the meteorological department, warning people from venturing out unnecessarily during the next week or so, especially during peak hours when the a person is most exposed to the sun. 

It said that a heat wave would prevail over Karachi during the next six to eight days with the temperature rising up to 40-42°C during the daytime.

The Met office, in the weather forecast, stated that a high pressure area has formed over central Asia, inducing wind flow from North to Northwest over Sindh, including Karachi. This may generate heat wave conditions in the city in the coming days. 

All concerned authorities have been requested to take necessary measures and people advised to take precautions, such as not to go out during the peak sun exposure hours from 11am to 4pm.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistanis urged to take part in Phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistanis urged to take part in Phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine
Jalil Sharaqpuri slams Nawaz Sharif, calls him a 'lota'

Jalil Sharaqpuri slams Nawaz Sharif, calls him a 'lota'
Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi over fears of targeted killings

Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi over fears of targeted killings
TikTok ban: Video-sharing app approaches PTA for negotiations

TikTok ban: Video-sharing app approaches PTA for negotiations
Will go in handcuffs if summoned for sedition probe: Azad Kashmir PM Farooq Haider

Will go in handcuffs if summoned for sedition probe: Azad Kashmir PM Farooq Haider
CCTV footage shows Maulana Adil's car being followed by a suspect

CCTV footage shows Maulana Adil's car being followed by a suspect
PMC, NUMS to ensure no topic or item outside syllabus will feature in final MDCAT exam

PMC, NUMS to ensure no topic or item outside syllabus will feature in final MDCAT exam
Four shot dead over 'old enmity' in Kohat

Four shot dead over 'old enmity' in Kohat
Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar

Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar
Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR

Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR
Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi

Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi
Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief

Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief

Latest

view all