Heat wave alert: Karachi to experience hot, dry weather for next 6-8 days

Men rest under the shade of a tree during the heat wave in Karachi during 2015. Photo: AFP

A heat wave alert has been issued by the meteorological department, warning people from venturing out unnecessarily during the next week or so, especially during peak hours when the a person is most exposed to the sun.



It said that a heat wave would prevail over Karachi during the next six to eight days with the temperature rising up to 40-42°C during the daytime.



The Met office, in the weather forecast, stated that a high pressure area has formed over central Asia, inducing wind flow from North to Northwest over Sindh, including Karachi. This may generate heat wave conditions in the city in the coming days.

All concerned authorities have been requested to take necessary measures and people advised to take precautions, such as not to go out during the peak sun exposure hours from 11am to 4pm.