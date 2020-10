KARACHI: A 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs116,200 at the opening of trading on Monday after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs1,800 on Saturday.

Likewise, the price of 10 grammes of 24k gold stood at Rs99,623 at the opening of trading, after an increase of Rs1,543 on Saturday.

The rate of 22k gold stood at Rs106,516 per tola.