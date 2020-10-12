Rs750 prize bond draw: October 15, 2020 - List of draw 84

Image shows prize bonds worth Rs100. Photo file

LAHORE: The 84th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs750, would be held in Lahore on Thursday, October 15, 2020.



The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs1.5 million while three prizes of Rs500,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.



Similarly, the third prize of Rs9,300/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 winners.

The results will be published on Geo.tv as soon as they are announced by the National Savings.



The 83rd draw was held in Muzaffarabad on July 15, 2020.