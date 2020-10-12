Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

PSX: KSE-100 Index loses close to 600 points on opening day of week, market remains over 40,000

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Pakistani traders stand beneath an electronic board displaying share prices at the Pakistani Stock Exchange (PSX). Photo: Files/INP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE 100 Index losing 588 points, or 1.44%, by the close of the trading session to reach 40,209.

Close to 217.2 million shares changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs8.98 billion.

Stocks of 365 companies were traded, of which 80 gained in value, 268 declined and 17 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Power Cement Ltd, with 50.57 million shares traded. Hascol, TRG Pakistan, Unity Foods Ltd and Jahangir Siddiqui and Co Ltd (JSCL) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 41.8m, 23.4m, 19.6m and 19.2m, respectively.

A look at the day's trading at the KSE-100 Index. Photo: Screengrab/PSX website

Power Cement share price was down 5.25%, trading at Rs9.02; Hascol share price was down 6.35%, trading at Rs15.63; TRG share price was down 6.88%, trading at Rs45.64; Unity Foods share price was down 5.67%, trading at Rs16.29; while JSCL share price was up 1.56%, trading at Rs26.68.

The KSE-100 Index traded within a a margin for most of the day, reaching its highest point at close to 11am at 41,047. 

Till 2pm, the market maintained its momentum and remained over 40,500. However, at 2:21pm, the index saw a sharp fall and reached its lowest point at close to 3:30pm at 40,149 points before recovering slightly and ending the day at 40,209.

