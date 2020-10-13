Jonah Hill, Gianna Santos call off their engagement

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill and his fiancée Gianna Santos have ended their engagement after one year, US media reported.



The People Magazine, citing a source close to Jonah, reported that Gianna and Hill had an ‘amicable’ break-up.

Another source told the US weekly that the Wolf of Wall Street star and his fiancée ended their things around six weeks ago after one year of their engagement.

Jonah, who was previously dating Erin Galpern in 2017, and Gianna were first spotted together in New York in August 2018 and got engaged after 12 months of dating in 2019.

The former lovebirds kept their romance out of the spotlight throughout the course of their relationship.