Renowned social media celebrity Nasir Khan Jan. — Instagram /official.nasirkhanjan

Renowned social media celebrity Nasir Khan Jan on Tuesday announced that he got engaged and that his Nikah ceremony would take place next week.



"Finally, I’m engaged. Alhamdulilah. My life partner is very nice and well educated," he said on Twitter.

"Nikah will be next week. I invite all of my fans and all media channels," the social media star added.