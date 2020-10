The rate of 22k gold also remained unchanged at Rs106,792. Photo: Geo.tv/File



KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs116,500 at the opening of trading on Wednesday, with the price of the precious metal remaining unchanged during the previous intraday trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grammes of 24k gold remained at Rs99,880 at the opening of trading.

The rate of 22k gold also remained unchanged at Rs106,792 at the opening on Wednesday.