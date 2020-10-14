Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 14

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

On Tuesday, the buying rate of USD was 163.8 while it was sold at 164.5. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 13

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar 
117
120
Canadian Dollar 
123.5
126
China Yuan24.05
24.2
Euro
191
194
Japenese Yen1.56 
1.59
Saudi Riyal43.2
43.7
UAE Dirham44.35
44.85
UK Pound sterling212
215 
US Dollar163.6
164.3 


