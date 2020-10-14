USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 14

On Tuesday, the buying rate of USD was 163.8 while it was sold at 164.5. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 13

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar

117

120

Canadian Dollar

123.5

126

China Yuan 24.05

24.2

Euro

191

194

Japenese Yen 1.56

1.59

Saudi Riyal 43.2

43.7

UAE Dirham 44.35

44.85

UK Pound sterling 212

215

US Dollar 163.6

164.3





