Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 13

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Also read: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 12

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116.6119.6
Canadian Dollar123.1125.6
China Yuan
24.0524.2
Euro
192.1195.1
Japanese Yen
1.561.59
Saudi Riyal
43.3443.85
UAE Dirham
44.444.95
UK Pound Sterling
211.1215.1
US Dollar
163.8164.5

More From Business:

October 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

October 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
Govt approves up to Rs2.89 per unit hike in power tariff for K-Electric consumers

Govt approves up to Rs2.89 per unit hike in power tariff for K-Electric consumers
PSX: KSE-100 Index loses close to 600 points on opening day of week, market remains over 40,000

PSX: KSE-100 Index loses close to 600 points on opening day of week, market remains over 40,000
October 12: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 12: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 12

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 12
SBP issues clarification on foreign currency accounts

SBP issues clarification on foreign currency accounts

October 10: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 10: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 10

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 10
FBR income tax slabs for 2020-21: check applicable taxes on income

FBR income tax slabs for 2020-21: check applicable taxes on income
Deadline check: FBR has extended last date for filing income tax returns for 2020

Deadline check: FBR has extended last date for filing income tax returns for 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 9

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 9
October 9 market closing update: Gold surges by Rs900 per tola

October 9 market closing update: Gold surges by Rs900 per tola

Latest

view all