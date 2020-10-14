Can't connect right now! retry
Pak Army wins international military drill competition for third consecutive year: ISPR

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Pakistan Army cadets being presented with a trophy for their victory in the Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Berkshire, UK. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition for the third consecutive year, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the competition, known as Pace Sticking Competition, took place at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Berkshire county, UK.

The victory marked the third time that Pakistan won the competition, said the ISPR. Pakistan Army was represented by Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in the competition, it added.

This year, nine teams took part in the competition, according to ISPR.

Maj Gen Dunzan Capps, the Sandhurst commandant, lauded the Pakistan team for its "superb synchronisation" and for winning the competition for the third straight year.

Meanwhile, in his message of felicitation, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Moazzam Ahmad Khan, commended Pakistan's dedication and spirit to take on the challenge.

He said the Pakistan team once again demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by our armed forces.

The Pace Sticking Competition has been held in the UK since 1928 with its history linked to the Royal Regiment of Artillery.



