Thursday Oct 15 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 15

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

On Wednesday, the buying rate of USD was 163.6 while it was sold at 164.3. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar
116
119
Canadian Dollar 
123
125
China Yuan
24.2
24.35
Euro
190
193
Japanese Yen1.56
1.59 
Saudi Riyal43.1
43.55
UAE Dirham44.3
44.75
UK Pound Sterling210.5
213.5 
US Dollar163.5
164.2 

