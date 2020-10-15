Govt claims to have footages of Nawaz Sharif’s London meetings

Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said the authorities have unearthed new details of Sharif family's assets. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan’s adviser Babar Awan has claimed that the government has all the proofs of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s activities in London.

The adviser made the statement while talking to a private television channel on Wednesday, as he claimed that they have details and footage of all such meetings.

“We know whom he is visiting and holding meetings in London,” said Babar Awan.

Earlier this month, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill had said the government knew that the PML-N supremo was visiting an embassy in the UK capital and meeting some people these days.

Read more: PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with Opposition

The PML-N, however, denied the allegations and said that their leader is being linked to India with proper planning by the PTI ministers.

PM’s adviser Babar Awan further claimed that new assets of the Sharif family have been unearthed with one of the companies carrying assets worth up to Rs25 billion.

“The details in this regard will further emerge in the next week or 10 days,” he said, adding that fresh revelations will be far greater than the previous ones.

He said that everybody knows that the PML-N leaders have looted the national wealth and their entire political activity is aimed at seeking a deal for Maryam Nawaz so that she could reunite with her father in London.

Read more: Govt will be sent packing a lot sooner than January, says Maryam Nawaz



He said that Nawaz is saying that his children would not go to Pakistan but asking others to hit the streets to safeguard his corrupt practices. “When he is not coming to Pakistan, how will he succeed in bringing people on the roads?” asked the adviser.

The adviser said that Pakistan has a strong system in place and the public gatherings announced by the opposition parties could not bring the system down.

“The incumbent government will complete its tenure,” he said, adding that they would allow the opposition to hold gatherings but any violent activity or speeches against state institutions will not be tolerated. He further blamed Nawaz for having his hand in toppling three elected governments in the country in the past.