PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with Opposition

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out any chances of reconciling with the Opposition, with only a few days left before the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) holds its first power show on Friday.
Read more: PM Imran Khan says govt will not hinder Opposition's rallies: sources
The prime minister was addressing a meeting of government spokespersons where he criticised opposition parties. PM Imran said that the only reason Opposition parties were being allowed to hold rallies was so they can not later use the "political revenge card" against the government.
"They can hold jalsas or stage dharnas, no one will give them [Opposition] an NRO," said the prime minister. "If the government gives them an NRO, there will be no movement," he added.
PM Imran directed government officials to bring to public knowledge the matter of Rs2,5bn spent during the NA-120 by-election.
Late PML-N representative Kulsoom Nawaz had participated and won in the NA-120 by-election.
The 11-party PDM on Monday announced that it would hold its public rally in Karachi on October 18 while the first rally will be held in Gujranwala on October 18.
The PDM leaders also announced a new schedule of anti-govt rallies across the country after differences emerged among the political parties on the dates.
Read more: Opposition's 'Pakistan incitement movement' about to fizzle out before taking off: Fawad Chaudhry
Ahsan Iqbal said that a rally comprising opposition parties would be held in Quetta on October 25 adding that the PDM will hold massive gatherings in Peshawar and Multan on November 22 and 30, respectively.
“Finally, a massive gathering will be held in Lahore, after which this fake set up will not be able to stand on its feet and the nation will announce that they want the rule of Constitution and law in the country,” Iqbal had said without mentioning the date.
The federal government on Monday decided to not create hindrances in the Opposition's upcoming rallies — the first one set to take place on October 16 in Gujranwala.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the prime minister which was attended by PTI leaders. According to sources, PM Imran Khan had said: "Peaceful protests and rallies are the Opposition's right."
They will not be allowed to spread hatred in the name of protests, the sources said, citing the prime minister. Criticising the anti-government movement set to begin from October 16, the premier had said that the rallies and protests were to safeguard the interests of the political elite and that it was not powered by the people.
"The people do not have any interest in Opposition's 'save corruption movement,'" he said.