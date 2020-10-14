PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with Opposition

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a meeting of the federal cabinet. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out any chances of reconciling with the Opposition, with only a few days left before the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) holds its first power show on Friday.



The prime minister was addressing a meeting of government spokespersons where he criticised opposition parties. PM Imran said that the only reason Opposition parties were being allowed to hold rallies was so they can not later use the "political revenge card" against the government.



"They can hold jalsas or stage dharnas, no one will give them [Opposition] an NRO," said the prime minister. "If the government gives them an NRO, there will be no movement," he added.



PM Imran directed government officials to bring to public knowledge the matter of Rs2,5bn spent during the NA-120 by-election.



Late PML-N representative Kulsoom Nawaz had participated and won in the NA-120 by-election.

