Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Govt will be sent packing a lot sooner than January: Maryam Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz speaks during a news conference after Shehbaz Sharif's arrest. Photo: Geo News screengrab

A confident PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the PTI-led government will go home before January, a few days before the Opposition holds its first power show in a campaign aimed to oust the government.

Maryam lashed out at the government, saying that PML-N hadn't been subjected to such atrocities even when retired General Musharraf was in power and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in exile.

"I don't even recognise this a government," she said. "This government does not deserve to be called a government."

Read more: Pakistan Democratic Movement announces new schedule for anti-govt rallies

Maryam said that the incumbent government was neither constitutional in spirit and neither did it have any legal basis. Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "handpicked" person, she said that he did not care about the people.

"The handpicked one is only concerned with himself and always wants to silence his opponents," she said. "The handpicked one does not concern himself with the masses."

She said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is the need of the hour and had been established as a result of pressure from the masses against the measures of those in power.

Shahbaz Sharif has a different approach: Maryam

Reiterating her stance that there was no division within the PML-N, Maryam said that party president Shahbaz Sharif "had a different approach" and that has been the case since a while.

"Shahbaz Sharif is like a father to me, I do not see him any different than my father," she said. "There is no rift within the PML-N, the entire party stands behind Nawaz Sharif."

She said that several people over the years talked about a split within the party. However, the Sharif brothers remained united over the years and Shahbaz had always stood by his brother, said Maryam.

"Shahbaz went to jail because he did not leave his brother alone," she said. "The Sharifs have always been on pone page and will continue to remain so. Those who have tried to cause a rift between the Sharif brothers have always tasted failure."

Maryam said that she did not have any differences with her uncle, Shahbaz, adding that he had his own way to deal with issues.

'Nawaz's questions will have to be answered'

The PML-N vice president rejected allegations that her father, Nawaz Sharif, was a traitor. She said that the questions he was asking need to be answered.

"Mian sahab's narrative is exactly the same as Quaid-e-Azam's narrative," she said. "Asking the questions that Mian sahab has asked does not amount to treason."

Talking about Nawaz's health, Maryam said that her father would return to the country after his heart surgery and if his doctors allow him to. "Nawaz could not have been treated in any hospital in Pakistan," she said.

She shared her thoughts on the FIR registered against the PML-N leadership, criticising the move to include Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider's name in it.

PM Imran Khan says govt will not hinder Opposition's rallies: sources

The federal government had decided earlier today not to create hindrances in the Opposition's upcoming rallies — the first one set to take place on October 16 in Gujranwala.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the prime minister which was attended by PTI leaders. According to sources, PM Imran Khan had said: "Peaceful protests and rallies are the Opposition's right."

They will not be allowed to spread hatred in the name of protests, the sources said, citing the prime minister. Criticising the anti-government movement set to begin from October 16, the premier said that the rallies and protests were to safeguard the interests of the political elite and that it was not powered by the people.

"The people do not have any interest in Opposition's 'save corruption movement,'" he had said.

On October 5, the opposition parties' alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) — had announced to hold its first public rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

More From Pakistan:

Motorway Rape Case: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested from Faisalabad

Motorway Rape Case: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested from Faisalabad
FM Qureshi says world no longer accepts India's narrative on Kashmir

FM Qureshi says world no longer accepts India's narrative on Kashmir
PM Imran Khan a 'fascist', conditions worst than Oct 12: Hamza Shahbaz

PM Imran Khan a 'fascist', conditions worst than Oct 12: Hamza Shahbaz
PM Imran Khan says govt will not hinder Opposition's rallies: sources

PM Imran Khan says govt will not hinder Opposition's rallies: sources
Minal Khan shares hearts on Instagram, sparks rumours of secret relationship

Minal Khan shares hearts on Instagram, sparks rumours of secret relationship
Shoaib Malik says no plans of retirement from T20I format

Shoaib Malik says no plans of retirement from T20I format
PM Imran Khan accepts Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation

PM Imran Khan accepts Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation
MDCAT policy explained: What is the new criteria for admission in medical colleges?

MDCAT policy explained: What is the new criteria for admission in medical colleges?
Supreme Court of Pakistan issues notice to PM Imran Khan for attending political event

Supreme Court of Pakistan issues notice to PM Imran Khan for attending political event
Remittances remain over $2 billion for ‘fourth consecutive month’: PM Imran Khan

Remittances remain over $2 billion for ‘fourth consecutive month’: PM Imran Khan
China never accepted abrogation of Article 370, says Farooq Abdullah

China never accepted abrogation of Article 370, says Farooq Abdullah
Pakistani senator asks FATF to blacklist India for money laundering

Pakistani senator asks FATF to blacklist India for money laundering

Latest

view all