Govt will be sent packing a lot sooner than January: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz speaks during a news conference after Shehbaz Sharif's arrest. Photo: Geo News screengrab

A confident PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the PTI-led government will go home before January, a few days before the Opposition holds its first power show in a campaign aimed to oust the government.



Maryam lashed out at the government, saying that PML-N hadn't been subjected to such atrocities even when retired General Musharraf was in power and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in exile.



"I don't even recognise this a government," she said. "This government does not deserve to be called a government."

Maryam said that the incumbent government was neither constitutional in spirit and neither did it have any legal basis. Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "handpicked" person, she said that he did not care about the people.



"The handpicked one is only concerned with himself and always wants to silence his opponents," she said. "The handpicked one does not concern himself with the masses."

She said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is the need of the hour and had been established as a result of pressure from the masses against the measures of those in power.



