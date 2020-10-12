Govt will be sent packing a lot sooner than January: Maryam Nawaz

Monday Oct 12, 2020
A confident PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the PTI-led government will go home before January, a few days before the Opposition holds its first power show in a campaign aimed to oust the government.
Maryam lashed out at the government, saying that PML-N hadn't been subjected to such atrocities even when retired General Musharraf was in power and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in exile.
"I don't even recognise this a government," she said. "This government does not deserve to be called a government."
Maryam said that the incumbent government was neither constitutional in spirit and neither did it have any legal basis. Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "handpicked" person, she said that he did not care about the people.
"The handpicked one is only concerned with himself and always wants to silence his opponents," she said. "The handpicked one does not concern himself with the masses."
She said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is the need of the hour and had been established as a result of pressure from the masses against the measures of those in power.
Reiterating her stance that there was no division within the PML-N, Maryam said that party president Shahbaz Sharif "had a different approach" and that has been the case since a while.
"Shahbaz Sharif is like a father to me, I do not see him any different than my father," she said. "There is no rift within the PML-N, the entire party stands behind Nawaz Sharif."
She said that several people over the years talked about a split within the party. However, the Sharif brothers remained united over the years and Shahbaz had always stood by his brother, said Maryam.
"Shahbaz went to jail because he did not leave his brother alone," she said. "The Sharifs have always been on pone page and will continue to remain so. Those who have tried to cause a rift between the Sharif brothers have always tasted failure."
Maryam said that she did not have any differences with her uncle, Shahbaz, adding that he had his own way to deal with issues.
The PML-N vice president rejected allegations that her father, Nawaz Sharif, was a traitor. She said that the questions he was asking need to be answered.
"Mian sahab's narrative is exactly the same as Quaid-e-Azam's narrative," she said. "Asking the questions that Mian sahab has asked does not amount to treason."
Talking about Nawaz's health, Maryam said that her father would return to the country after his heart surgery and if his doctors allow him to. "Nawaz could not have been treated in any hospital in Pakistan," she said.
She shared her thoughts on the FIR registered against the PML-N leadership, criticising the move to include Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider's name in it.
The federal government had decided earlier today not to create hindrances in the Opposition's upcoming rallies — the first one set to take place on October 16 in Gujranwala.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the prime minister which was attended by PTI leaders. According to sources, PM Imran Khan had said: "Peaceful protests and rallies are the Opposition's right."
They will not be allowed to spread hatred in the name of protests, the sources said, citing the prime minister. Criticising the anti-government movement set to begin from October 16, the premier said that the rallies and protests were to safeguard the interests of the political elite and that it was not powered by the people.
"The people do not have any interest in Opposition's 'save corruption movement,'" he had said.
On October 5, the opposition parties' alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) — had announced to hold its first public rally in Gujranwala on October 16.