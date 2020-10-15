Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Formal permission given to PDM for Oct 16 jalsa

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has formally been given permission to hold a jalsa on October 16, 2020 in the city's Jinnah Stadium. 

The permission was given after the Gujranwala District Administration and the PDM reached a 28-point agreement on how the jalsa would be held. 

The agreement states that all coronavirus SOPs will be strictly implemented throughout the jalsa, and that attendees will not enter the jalsa venue without masks and sanitisers. 

The organisers will also have to install walk-through gates and sanitisers at the entrance and exit gates of the venue. Cars will be allowed to be parked at a distance from the venue of the jalsa. The PDM will arrange lighting at the venue and ensure there is no display of weaponry or fireworks at the venue. 

The seating arrangements will have to be such that there is a 3-6 feet distance between the attendees at all times. 

The PDM has also been told that none of its leaders are to make speeches at any place other than Jinnah Stadium, and there will be no 'welcoming camps' at GT Road. 

The two parties have also agreed that there will be no wall-chalking/graffiti in relation to the jalsa, and that party banners will be put up after securing permission from the relevant departments. 

The district administration has also secured guarantees that the speeches being made will not target any national security institutions or make any statements that may conflict with the Constitution. 

In case of the violation of the agreement, the district administration will be entitled to take appropriate action and register cases against the PDM leaders.

