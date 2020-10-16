Video: Gujranwala wrestlers to give Maryam Nawaz traditional welcome

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned gathering in PML-N’s stronghold of Gujranwala has also attracted a delegation of local wrestlers, who have arrived at the venue to welcome Maryam Nawaz.



Gujranwala, also known as the City of Wrestlers for its rich grappling culture, harbours a sizable support for the PML-N.

Talking to Geo News, a certain Riaz Pehlwan said that his wrestling community would welcome the daughter of "our leader" Nawaz Sharif in "pehlwani style".

“This is her city as well,” he added.

When asked to explain how the wrestling fraternity has been hit by inflation, he said that almonds, which were once available for Rs200 per kg, were now being sold at Rs650, while "the meat is also getting costlier day by day."

