pakistan
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Crack on the road caused by earthquake can be seen in this photo. — Files

Earthquake tremors of 5.6 magnitude were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat and nearby areas on Thursday, Geo News reported. 

According to Geo News, no casualties have been reported so far. 

The epicentre was reported below the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, according to the Met department.

Meanwhile, according to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and its epicentre was 27 km west of Ashkasham in Afghanistan while the depth of the earthquake was 22km.

It is pertinent to note here that President Arif Alvi, along with his family, is in Swat for a three-day visit.

