PDM jalsa: Live updates for Opposition's first show of power against PTI govt in Gujranwala

The Opposition parties' Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding its first mass contact campaign today in Gujranwala as a show of force against the incumbent PTI government which they say has "failed the people in all sectors".

The alliance was given permission to hold the rally on Thursday by the government after the Gujranwala District Administration and the PDM reached a 28-point agreement on how the jalsa would be held.

8:05 — PPP chairman nears Gujranwala city

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto's convoy has almost reached Gujranwala city, according to Geo News.

WATCH: PML-N workers chant slogans along with Maryam Nawaz

7:50pm — Khawaja Saad Rafique puts up images to charge party workers

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has uploaded pictures on his Twitter account in a bid to charge party workers.

In the tweet, Rafique said: "How will you defeat such passion?"

7:44pm — Fazl's convoy reaches Niazi Chowk

Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his caravan of supporters have reached Niazi Chowk on Lahore's Ravi Road.



07:40pm — PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Daniyal Aziz reach venue

Ahsan Iqbal and Daniyal Aziz of the PML-N have reached Jinnah Stadium.

07:22pm — Hamid Mir says people at venue not party workers

Hamid Mir also says many people at the venue aren't even party workers.



He says because of the government's road blocks, regular citizens went to the rally because they were curious about why the roads were blocked.



07:20pm — Hamid Mir estimates 50,000-60,000 attendees

Geo News journalist Hamid Mir has estimated a gathering of 50,000-60,000 people.

Reporting from the venue to Shahzad Iqbal in the studio, he said that no one is wearing masks.

The host reasons: "If party leaders can call so many people out on the streets, they can ask them to wear masks."

07:16pm — Chohan says 'no intention of stopping Opposition'

Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan says the Punjab government "has no intention of stopping the leaders' 50-car convoy each". The government has issued instructions for the authorities to not create any hindrances in the way of participants and to provide them water and masks. "Containers were brought for the security," he said, telling Maryam to stop "misleading the people" by saying that the Opposition is being prevented from moving to the venue. 07:05pm — Maryam held back by 'ocean of people'

Maryam tweets that she left Lahore at 2pm and still hasn't been able to cross Shahdra. "There is an ocean of people front, back, right and left."

"This is unprecedented," she wrote.

06:52pm — Women in Gujranwala say they are out 'for their children'



Women at the jalsa venue in Gujranwala are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Opposition leaders who are each expected to speak in turn at the event.

Speaking to Geo News, they said the people want to come out and fight for their rights and are here "for their children". "We can no longer sit at home. It is high time we fight for our rights."



People "whose rights have been usurped", can use sanitisers, one woman said when asked whether they are afraid of catching coronavirus.

"We are not ones to back down or be afraid of anything," she declared.

06:41pm — Bilawal address rally participants in Wazirabad

PPP chairman addresses a massive gathering of PPP in Wazirabad. "We will all fulfil the mission of Zulfiqar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto," he said, to loud chants of support from a sea of people. "People of Lala Mula, Gujjarabad, Nazeerabad, have already announced their decision," he said, in reference to the huge turn out. He thanked all the supporters for coming out in droves and promised to work for the resolution of all their problems as their representative.



6:35pm — SAPM Gill claims govt distributed masks, sanitisers, among rally participants

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill says that the government had distributed masks, temperature checks, and sanitisers among the participants of the PDM jalsa.

"Their leaders have gathered to save their looted money and did not provide for the safety of their workers," he claimed.

6:15 — Jinnah Stadium lit up

As the sun goes down, lights have been switched on at Gujranwala's Jinnah Stadium, with party workers coming inside to get the jalsa started.

06:05pm — JUI-F chief reaches Ferozepur Road

The convoy of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

6:00 — Workers overcoming hindrances to reach jalsa: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal says that party workers are doing their best to overcome hindrances and reach the rally.

"This jalsa is the beginning of the government's end," Iqbal said.

05:50pm — PPP chairman reaches Wazirabad

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto's convoy has reached Wazirabad.

05:31pm — PM says country in ruins 'because of those out to hold jalsas'

In a meeting of PTI's parliamentary leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan remarks that the country is in ruins not because of the current government, but because of those who are holding jalsas today.



05:13pm — Violation of safety protocols observed

A report sent to the Punjab government states that a gross violation of safety protocols has been observed in the rally participants.

Not only the rally participants, but the people at the rally venue in Gujranwala were found not wearing any masks.

Furthermore, the convoy Maryam is travelling with is also not taking any safety precautions, the report said.

The Punjab government will take "necessary action" in view of the reports received.

04:52pm — Maryam grateful to Shahbaz, Hamza for sending personal security

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has departed from her Jati Umra residence in Lahore, expresses her gratitude to party president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for "worrying about her safety even while in jail".



She said they "sent their personal security cars" for her. "May you be back with us soonest InshaAllah," she added.



04:49pm — Justice of peace orders removal of containers

A hearing is held on a petition requesting the removal of containers from the streets of Gujranwala in a justice of peace court.

The justice of peace ordered the removal of all containers blocking the flow of traffic.





