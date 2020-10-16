Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

British royals Prince William, Kate Middleton reconnect with Pakistan students in video call

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

British royal family members Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday made a video call to students at the Islamabad Model College for Girls and the SOS Children's Village in Lahore, marking one year since their visit to Pakistan

According to the Duke and Duchess' official Twitter account, the two had a chat with students at Islamabad Model College about how they are coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also played pictionary with the pupils.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English added that the two also spoke with students in Lahore's SOS Village.

William and Kate had visited Pakistan in October last year and had made a trip to the SOS Village in Lahore and the Islamabad Model College for Girls.

A year on, the two appeared excited to connect with the students once more, who informed them that they are happy to be back to school after a six-month hiatus.

Kate also congratulated the teachers for doing an "amazing job" with the students and said they are their "life line" in this difficult time.

More From Pakistan:

New date for MDCAT 2020 announced by PMC: test moved to November

New date for MDCAT 2020 announced by PMC: test moved to November
PDM jalsa: Live updates for Opposition's first show of power against PTI govt in Gujranwala

PDM jalsa: Live updates for Opposition's first show of power against PTI govt in Gujranwala
Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat
MDCAT postponed in Sindh till resolution of dispute over PMC Act 2020: petitioner

MDCAT postponed in Sindh till resolution of dispute over PMC Act 2020: petitioner
Giving NRO is easy, but it is the path to destruction: PM Imran Khan

Giving NRO is easy, but it is the path to destruction: PM Imran Khan
Video: Gujranwala wrestlers to give Maryam Nawaz traditional welcome

Video: Gujranwala wrestlers to give Maryam Nawaz traditional welcome
'PTI govt to provide water, sanitisers, face masks to opposition supporters at Gujranwala jalsa'

'PTI govt to provide water, sanitisers, face masks to opposition supporters at Gujranwala jalsa'
India's Rahul Gandhi believes Pakistan handled coronavirus pandemic better than India

India's Rahul Gandhi believes Pakistan handled coronavirus pandemic better than India
Pakistan becomes 'second Muslim country' to manufacture heart stents

Pakistan becomes 'second Muslim country' to manufacture heart stents
Maryam Nawaz’s route to Gujranwala jalsa

Maryam Nawaz’s route to Gujranwala jalsa
Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh lands in another controversy

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh lands in another controversy
Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus re-infection

Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus re-infection

Latest

view all