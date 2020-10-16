British royals Prince William, Kate Middleton reconnect with Pakistan students in video call

British royal family members Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday made a video call to students at the Islamabad Model College for Girls and the SOS Children's Village in Lahore, marking one year since their visit to Pakistan



According to the Duke and Duchess' official Twitter account, the two had a chat with students at Islamabad Model College about how they are coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also played pictionary with the pupils.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English added that the two also spoke with students in Lahore's SOS Village.

William and Kate had visited Pakistan in October last year and had made a trip to the SOS Village in Lahore and the Islamabad Model College for Girls.



A year on, the two appeared excited to connect with the students once more, who informed them that they are happy to be back to school after a six-month hiatus.

Kate also congratulated the teachers for doing an "amazing job" with the students and said they are their "life line" in this difficult time.