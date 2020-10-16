Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt confirms cancer diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt addressing his fans in a video posted on Instagram on October 14. — Still from video courtesy Aalim Hakim

Indian film actor Sanjay Dutt has confirmed his cancer diganosis.

In September 2020, Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt informed his fans that he would be taking a break from social media due to health concerns.

As a result of this announcement, there was speculation about the nature of his illness, and several Indian media outlets quoted sources close to the actor saying he was suffering from cancer. However, there was no official comment or statement from the actor or his family confirming or denying such claims.

The 61-year-old celebrity has now confirmed that he does have cancer and broke the news through a video message on Instagram.



In the message posted for his fans, Dutt who has acted in over 150 films, vowed to defeat the disease as soon as he could.

The actor also informed his followers that he is planning to start shooting for his upcoming film in November this year.







In the video released on Instagram Sanjay Dutt is seen getting his haircut at a hair salon. The actor points the camera towards his hair and camera and claims it is a new wound in his life, resulting from his cancer diagnosis, but assures his following that he will beat the disease and come out of it on top. Since it’s release, the video has thus far garnered over 25,000 likes.

While on the topic, the actor also thanked the celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, for creating a new hairstyle which had given him much joy.

It may be recalled that earlier this year Sanjay Dutt was shifted to the hospital due to respiratory problems, where he we underwent the coronavirus test for which he tested negative.

Dutt and his wife, Manyata, had issued messages to their fans in which they said the actors fans should not be bothered by unverified claims about the actor.