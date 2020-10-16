Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

All eyes on PDM Gujranwala jalsa, as major Opposition leaders to address soon

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) first public rally in Gujranwala's Jinnah Stadium is underway as the Opposition leaders address the massive gathering.

According to Geo News' journalist, Hamid Mir, the approximate footfall of the Gujranwala jalsa is 50,000-60,000 and increasing.

PDM leaders arrive at Gujranwala rally. — Facebook/PML-N

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have reached the stadium, with people intermittently chanting slogans "prime minister Nawaz Sharif" and "go, Niazi, go!"

Maryam, on her way to the stadium, made stops to speak to her supporters and energise them.

"There is an ocean of people front, back, right and left. This is unprecedented," Maryam had said earlier, as she shared pictures and videos of her party workers accompanying her convoy.

Meanwhile, Bilawal also pumped up his supporters and workers, saying that the Opposition would work together to oust "this (Prime Minister Imran Khan) oppressive ruler".

Bilawal said the Opposition was protesting against "historic" unemployment, inflation and poverty.

