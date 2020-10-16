Can't connect right now! retry
US Election 2020: 'I'm winning where people are intelligent,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump, with the US Presidential Election for 2020 right around the corner, made a controversial remark about the people who have decided against voting for him, Media Ite reported Thursday.

In the video, Trump can be seen saying that he was in the lead in states where people are "intelligent".

During a mid-day rally in Greenville, NC, Trump said: “I am running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. And if I lose, it puts more pressure [...] How do you lose to a guy like this?”

"And by the way, we are leading in North Carolina. I think we are leading where people are more intelligent," Trump claimed.

