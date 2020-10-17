US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on October 16, 2020 in Macon, Georgia. — AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's joke about leaving America if he lost the November 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden, fired back as Twitter users reacted strongly to his comment.

Addressing a rally in Georgia on Friday, Trump said: "Can you imagine if I lose? my whole life, what am I going to do? I am going to say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics?"

"I am not going to feel so good, maybe I will have to leave the country, I don’t know," Trump said.

Twitteratis, responding to US President Trump, said: "If this doesn't motivate you to vote for [Biden and Harris], nothing will."

Here's how social media responded to Donald Trump:



