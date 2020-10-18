PDM Karachi jalsa: Live updates for Opposition's second power show against PTI govt at Bagh e Jinnah

The Bagh e Jinnah PDM jalsa in Karachi is scheduled to begin at 4 30pm

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gears up for its second power show in three days against the PTI-led government at Bagh e Jinnah in Karachi today.



The PDM flexed its political muscle and held its first power show in Gujranwala on Friday, October 16 where it lashed out at PM Imran Khan and his government.



2:20pm — Maryam Nawaz leads convoy of PML-N workers to Quaid's mausoleum

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz is leading a convoy of PML-N workers to the Quaid's mausoleum where she is expected to stop and offer fateha.



2:00pm — PDM will be last nail in the coffin of incompetent rulers: Murtaza Wahaba

Sindh government representative Murtaza Wahab said that the PDM will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of incompetent rulers. "Days of the government that supports mafias are numbered," he said.



Wahab said that PPP workers will arrive at the venue keeping in mind the coronavirus SOPs. "A new era in the country will begin under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto," he said.



1:50pm — Taliban's spiritual, ideological leaders overseeing Karachi jalsa: Chohan

Punjab information minister Fayyaz Chohan said that the "spiritual, ideological" leaders of the Taliban were overseeing the Karachi jalsa at Bagh-e- Jinnah.



1:45pm — No conspiracy against Pakistan will succeed: FM Qureshi



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says no conspiracy against the people of Pakistan will succeed, referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's recent speech at the Gujranwala PDM jalsa.

Addressing a news conference, the foreign minister said that the Opposition does not have any a magic wand through which it can solve the problems of the people.

"Opposition were given a chance in the past to solve people's problems," he said.





1:30pm — Maryam Nawaz lands in Karachi