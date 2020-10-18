PDM Karachi jalsa: Live updates for Opposition's second power show against PTI govt at Bagh e Jinnah

Updated Sunday Oct 18 2020
KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gears up for its second power show in three days against the PTI-led government at Bagh e Jinnah in Karachi today.
The PDM flexed its political muscle and held its first power show in Gujranwala on Friday, October 16 where it lashed out at PM Imran Khan and his government.
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz is leading a convoy of PML-N workers to the Quaid's mausoleum where she is expected to stop and offer fateha.
Sindh government representative Murtaza Wahab said that the PDM will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of incompetent rulers. "Days of the government that supports mafias are numbered," he said.
Wahab said that PPP workers will arrive at the venue keeping in mind the coronavirus SOPs. "A new era in the country will begin under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto," he said.
Punjab information minister Fayyaz Chohan said that the "spiritual, ideological" leaders of the Taliban were overseeing the Karachi jalsa at Bagh-e- Jinnah.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says no conspiracy against the people of Pakistan will succeed, referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's recent speech at the Gujranwala PDM jalsa.
Addressing a news conference, the foreign minister said that the Opposition does not have any a magic wand through which it can solve the problems of the people.
"Opposition were given a chance in the past to solve people's problems," he said.
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has landed in Karachi. She left for Jati Umrah this morning. The PML-N leader is among the few who will take to the stage and address the thousands who gather at Bagh e Jinnah today.
Sources told Geo News that the PPP has provided Maryam former Sindh provincial minister Sharjeel Memon's bombproof car in which she is travelling.