Sofia Richie spotted with a mystery man in Malibu after break-up with her ex Scott Disick

Two months after her break-up with model and reality TV star Scott Disick, US fashion designer Sofia Richie was photographed with a mystery man at Nobu in Malibu.

Sofia, 22, who split with Scott Disick recently, looked nothing short of a vision as she donned a black top and matching pair of jeans on the outing.

The model’s date also looked dashing in a tan jacket with black trousers and brown shoes.

Sofia and the mystery man were spotted on the dinner date on Saturday days after she was romantically linked with Jaden Smith following her split with Scott over the summer before he insisted they were just friends.

Scott and Sofia confirmed their break-up in August 2020 after three years of dating. They were first linked together in 2017.

Earlier, Scott was spotted with 24-year-old model Bella Banos and sparked romance rumours.