Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Sofia Richie spotted with a mystery man in Malibu after break-up with her ex Scott Disick

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Sofia Richie spotted with a mystery man in Malibu after break-up with her ex Scott Disick

Two months after her break-up with model and reality TV star Scott Disick, US fashion designer Sofia Richie was photographed with a mystery man at Nobu in Malibu.

Sofia, 22, who split with Scott Disick recently, looked nothing short of a vision as she donned a black top and matching pair of jeans on the outing.

The model’s date also looked dashing in a tan jacket with black trousers and brown shoes.

Sofia and the mystery man were spotted on the dinner date on Saturday days after she was romantically linked with Jaden Smith following her split with Scott over the summer before he insisted they were just friends.

Scott and Sofia confirmed their break-up in August 2020 after three years of dating. They were first linked together in 2017.

Earlier, Scott was spotted with 24-year-old model Bella Banos and sparked romance rumours. 

More From Entertainment:

‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof

‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof
R. Kelly was allowed to be attacked by guards, claim lawyers in new court filing

R. Kelly was allowed to be attacked by guards, claim lawyers in new court filing
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos leave Khloe Kardashian jaw-dropped

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos leave Khloe Kardashian jaw-dropped
Wasim Akram and other Pakistani men showcase their ‘softer side’ with painted nails

Wasim Akram and other Pakistani men showcase their ‘softer side’ with painted nails
Kelly Clarkson impersonated Carrie Underwood and signed an autograph as her

Kelly Clarkson impersonated Carrie Underwood and signed an autograph as her
Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich debuts ‘Afraid’ ballad following breakup

Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich debuts ‘Afraid’ ballad following breakup
Queen ‘heartbroken’ over Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie's absence from Remembrance Sunday

Queen ‘heartbroken’ over Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie's absence from Remembrance Sunday
Chadwick Boseman’s wife applies for rights to his multi-million-dollar estate

Chadwick Boseman’s wife applies for rights to his multi-million-dollar estate
Zachery Ty Bryan taken into custody after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan taken into custody after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Sonika Vaid addresses relationship rumours with Max Ehrich

Sonika Vaid addresses relationship rumours with Max Ehrich
Kourtney Kardashian under fire for promoting Kanye West’s election campaign merchandise

Kourtney Kardashian under fire for promoting Kanye West’s election campaign merchandise
Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident

Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident

Latest

view all