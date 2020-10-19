Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump's dance moves inspire TikTok videos by supporters

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

A TikTok user on the right copies US President Donald Trump's "awkward" dance moves. Photo: Screengrab from Twitter

US President Donald Trump recently shook a leg at one of his YMCA rallies, inspiring thousands of others — especially his supporters — to do the same on the Chinese-owned mobile app TikTok.

The new song on which users can be seen shaking a leg to is a mix of Viva La Vida by Coldplay and Swing by Savage, and is being referred to as "Viva La Swing".

Here is a video of the US president breaking into one of his awkward dances at a rally.

The American president's quirky dance moves have inspired a new trend as his supporters are now shaking their hips to the song in TikTok videos as well.

In the videos, the person filming one dancing moves around to get the shot from various angles. Some of the videos have been recorded in parking lots.

One of the videos posted by a TikTok user was retweeted with a comment by the US president's daughter Ivanka Trump, who said that she loved moves.


More From World:

US election 2020: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump, wants him to keep one 'promise'

US election 2020: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump, wants him to keep one 'promise'

Mail-Shahbaz ‘meaning’ hearing postponed till Nov 9

Mail-Shahbaz ‘meaning’ hearing postponed till Nov 9
Pakistani billionaire oilman Murtaza Lakhani ‘managed’ Kurdistan’s oil: Bloomberg

Pakistani billionaire oilman Murtaza Lakhani ‘managed’ Kurdistan’s oil: Bloomberg

Coronavirus can survive on human skin for nine hours, reveals study

Coronavirus can survive on human skin for nine hours, reveals study
India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her

India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her
Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce
US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back

US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back
'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'

'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'
Afghan peace talks: What’s the rush?

Afghan peace talks: What’s the rush?
Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election

Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election
Women take coronavirus more seriously than men: report

Women take coronavirus more seriously than men: report
US election 2020: Biden ahead of Trump in TV ratings for competing town halls

US election 2020: Biden ahead of Trump in TV ratings for competing town halls

Latest

view all