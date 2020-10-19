Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 19 2020
Karachi woman shot dead for resisting robbery

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Rangers official inspects the car in which the woman was travelling in North Nazimabad. Photo: Halaat Updates Facebook Group

KARACHI: A woman in the city's North Nazimabad area was shot dead on Monday afternoon for resisting an armed robbery. 

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Fatima. A post in the Facebook group Halaat Updates claimed that the incident took place near North Nazimabad's Taj Bakery area.

The person who published the post claimed that four women were inside the car when a mobile snatcher fired shots at the car.

Police cars parked near the car in which the woman was shot dead in North Nazimabad. Photo: Halaat Updates Facebook group

"A woman sitting on the driver's seat was hit by the bullet on her neck," stated the post.

