Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

October 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is sold at Rs99,451 at the opening of the trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs116,000 at the opening of trading on Tuesday, with the price of precious metal rising by Rs350 during the intra-day trading a day prior .

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs99,451 at the opening of the trading.

Read more: October 19: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs91,164 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs106,334.


