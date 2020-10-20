Ijaz Shah says Nawaz Sharif’s anti-Pakistan narrative inspired Indian media

Can't connect right now! retry
Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah speaking during an interview. Photo: Geo.tv/ File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah on Monday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is being portrayed as the greatest political leader in the subcontinent by the Indian media because of his anti-state narrative, The News reported on Tuesday.

While speaking to a private channel, Shah asserted that no political leader in a democratic system should be allowed to target national institutions in the name of freedom of expression.

Questioning if there was rigging in the general election, then why Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was given an extension by the Parliament, Shah said that PML-N had always adopted a stance of its own choice about the fairness of election on the basis of its victory.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif held a secret meeting at Istanbul's Renaissance Hotel, claims Sheikh Rasheed

Its leadership had said not a single word against the armed forces when only 17 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates had won Punjab Assembly seats, he added.

He said the opposition parties coming together was not surprising as 11 years ago Prime Minister Imran Khan had rightly predicted about their alliance against the PTI.

Pertaining to a question, the interior minister said that the enemies of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were involved in creating instability in Balochistan and the next war would be fought against them after erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Shah, while responding to another question, said that no millers had been made accountable for sugar scandals during the previous governments.

Speaking about the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, the minister said as the Intelligence Bureau chief, he had submitted his report to the government that a suicide attack was expected on her in Sindh or Punjab.

