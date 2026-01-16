PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to root out terrorism via unified efforts

PM Shehbaz Sharif poses for a group photo alongside ministers and members of the Qaumi Paigham-e-Aman Committee on January 16, 2026. — X@PTVNewsOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the government's resolve to defeat terrorism through a unified national efforts, stressing that peace, stability and prosperity remained core objectives.

Chairing a meeting of the Qaumi Paigham-e-Aman Committee (QPAC), PM Shehbaz said the committee would play a pivotal role in strengthening the national narrative against extremism and terrorism, similar to the historic role played by ulema in the creation of Pakistan.

"This task is difficult but not impossible," the premier remarked while terming terrorism as the most serious challenge and stressing the need for collective resolve.

Highlighting that more than 100,000 Pakistanis had embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism, the premier urged the international community to acknowledge the country's immense sacrifices.

The remarks come as the country has witnessed a notable surge in terror incidents since Afghan Taliban took over Kabul in 2021. In 2025, the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan, as per the statistics revealed by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, carried out 75,175 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the country, wherein as many as 2,597 terrorists were killed.

The PM also pointed out that Islamabad possessed concrete evidence of external support being extended to the terrorist elements in the country and expressed the confidence that Pakistan would once again defeat terrorism.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said the national narrative to discourage terrorism and promote peace and stability would be further strengthened.

The minister noted that the QPAC members would visit different parts of the country to convey a message of peace and counter hate-based narratives.

Tarar also said that a two-day conference would be organised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing together ulema from all schools of thought to promote peace and discourage terrorism.

Expressing his views, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Coordinator of the QPAC, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, said committee members would visit terrorism-affected areas, interact with local communities, religious scholars and the armed forces, and serve as frontline ambassadors of peace.

Additionally, participants of the meeting, including ulema from various schools of thought and representatives of minority communities, expressed full support for the government’s initiative and unanimously declared terrorists and Fitna-al-Khawarij as enemies of the state and stressed the need to counter anti-state narratives, particularly by positively engaging and guiding the youth.