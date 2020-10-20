Five injured in explosion at Karachi's Shireen Jinnah Colony

At least five people, including one in critical condition, were injured on Tuesday after an explosive device detonated in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony, SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer said.



According to the SSP, an initial investigation suggests that the bomb was planted in a cycle. He added that explosive material weighing a kilogramme, including ball bearings, was used in the explosion.

“Looks like it was a homemade remote controlled or timed device,” said SSP Nazeer.



He also said that the bomb was kept near a general store or a bus stop, and that the police is investigating who the target was.