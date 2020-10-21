Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 21

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 20

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar
113.5116
Canadian Dollar 
123125
Chinese Yuan 
24.224.35
Euro
190193
Japanese Yen 
1.551.58
Saudi Riyal
42.643.1
UAE Dirham 
44.5444.55
UK Pound Sterling
209212
US Dollar
162.5163.4

More From Business:

October 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

October 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
PSX: Markets sees bullish trend as KSE 100 hovers close to 41,000

PSX: Markets sees bullish trend as KSE 100 hovers close to 41,000
October 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 20

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 20
October 19: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 19: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 19

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 19
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 18

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 18
October 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17
October 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

October 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 16

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 16
PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points

PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points

Latest

view all