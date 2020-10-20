USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 20

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020
The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 19
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|113
|115.5
|Canadian Dollar
|122
|124
|Chinese Yuan
|24.1
|24.25
|Euro
|188
|191
|Japanese Yen
|1.56
|1.59
|Saudi Riyal
|42
|42.5
|UAE Dirham
|43.9
|44.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|208
|211
|US Dollar
|162
|162.9