Tuesday Oct 20 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 20

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

On Monday, the buying rate of USD was 162 while it was sold at 162.9. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar 
113 
115.5 
Canadian Dollar 
122
124 
Chinese Yuan 
24.1
24.25
Euro
188
191
Japanese Yen 
1.56
1.59
Saudi Riyal 
42
42.5
UAE Dirham 
43.9
44.45
UK Pound Sterling 
208
211
US Dollar 
162
162.9

