USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 20

On Monday, the buying rate of USD was 162 while it was sold at 162.9. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 19

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.