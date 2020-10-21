Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

The real reason Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony unearthed

Jennifer Lopez’s romance with Marc Anthony is one that has been written in history books, however, the Grammy award-winning singer didn’t have very pure intentions when she agreed to marry the songwriter.

“Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever,” Lopez began by admitting in her book True Love.

“It was my first real heartbreak; it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest. And when the realization that I wasn’t going to have the fairy tale family I wanted really set in, well, that was when I really started to fall apart.”

Within the book Lopez does claim that she ended up marrying Marc at the time because she truly thought they were meant to be together.

She reportedly met him only three days after her would-be wedding to Affleck and since the duo shared a history before Affleck ever entered the picture, the singer began believing that they were somehow ‘meant to be’.

According to an extract from her book the singer was quoted writing, “We thought that this was where everything was supposed to lead, that we were meant to end up together.”

“All the heartache and pain of my recent breakup couldn’t have been for nothing, could it? Maybe I had to go through the bad so I could end up with the person I was mean to be with all along.”

In the end, it was that history that played a major part in their reconciliation. The sense of familiarity was what she misinterpreted as the ‘right’ connection and thus decided to take a leap.

“And that was the moment when Marc reappeared in my life. “Marc and I had been friends for a number of years. We’d worked together on a few songs, and we’d sung a duet for my first record, titled No Me Ames (Don’t Love Me). Right from the beginning, he never made it a secret that he liked me.”

The ‘destined’ connection Lopez believe they shared was what blinded her to the truth, that being that it was more about her insecurity, rather than destiny.

Lopez concluded her piece in her book by writing, “We make our own choices, and I chose to believe that Marc and I were meant to be together—that destiny was stepping in. In that moment, I needed to believe that; I needed to believe in something. The reality was, I didn’t want to be alone—so when Marc was there, when he met me with his big smile, his heart on his sleeve, and his arms open wide, I was more than happy to let myself fall into them.”

