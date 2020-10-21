Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle achieve another milestone

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have achieved another milestone as they have officially launched the Archewell foundation by unveiling a new website for the organisation.

The royal couple took a big step to promote their charitable organisation named after their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, which will focus on promoting 'humane tech'.

Meghan and Harry went public with plans to launch Archwell this spring after making a dramatic exit from their formal duties with the British Royal Family.

Previously, Meghan Markle talked about 'creating humane tech', which was also a big part of new charity Archewell, during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced they will launch a non-profit organization, Archewell, named after their son Archie.

"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they added.

Meghan and Harry are currently living in their Santa Barbara mansion with their 18-month-old son Archie after having stepped back from royal duties in March.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem chooses not to wish Snoop Dogg on his birthday

Eminem chooses not to wish Snoop Dogg on his birthday

Ertugrul fans think 'Gunalp' bears uncanny resemblance to Chris Hemsworth

Ertugrul fans think 'Gunalp' bears uncanny resemblance to Chris Hemsworth

Royal fans ‘enraged’ over witnessing the Queen’s estate turn into a public toilet

Royal fans ‘enraged’ over witnessing the Queen’s estate turn into a public toilet
Bella Thorne is obsessed with French fashion house

Bella Thorne is obsessed with French fashion house
Prince William exceedingly ‘jealous’ of Prince Harry’s ‘rouge’ reputation

Prince William exceedingly ‘jealous’ of Prince Harry’s ‘rouge’ reputation
Fast & Furious: Will 11th movie mark end of the franchise?

Fast & Furious: Will 11th movie mark end of the franchise?

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences
Prince Harry, Prince William have only five months to ‘heal their rift’

Prince Harry, Prince William have only five months to ‘heal their rift’
Kate Middleton worked on a backup plan incase Prince William dumped her

Kate Middleton worked on a backup plan incase Prince William dumped her

Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’

Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William
Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas

Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas

Latest

view all