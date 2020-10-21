Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie's child financially: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Queen Elizabeth will not financially support the first child of Princess Eugenie who is expecting her baby with husband Jack Brooksbank.

According to Express.co.uk website, the couple's first child and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen will not have financial backing from the Queen because Princess Eugenie is not technically a “working royal”.

It said Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice do not perform public engagements full-time and therefor do not receive funding.

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were delighted by the news that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are all set to become parents of their first child next year.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021, said a statement issued by the The Palace.

It said, “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

The news was also shared by Eugenie on Instagram. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…,”she wrote.


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Family and friends pour in heartwarming wishes for reality star

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Family and friends pour in heartwarming wishes for reality star
Paul McCartney to release solo album in December

Paul McCartney to release solo album in December
Meghan Markle opens up about the impact of trolls on her and other people's life

Meghan Markle opens up about the impact of trolls on her and other people's life
Video:Gal Gadot 'gears up' for 'Wonder Woman 1984' release

Video:Gal Gadot 'gears up' for 'Wonder Woman 1984' release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle achieve another milestone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle achieve another milestone
Eminem chooses not to wish Snoop Dogg on his birthday

Eminem chooses not to wish Snoop Dogg on his birthday

Ertugrul fans think 'Gunalp' bears uncanny resemblance to Chris Hemsworth

Ertugrul fans think 'Gunalp' bears uncanny resemblance to Chris Hemsworth

Royal fans ‘enraged’ over witnessing the Queen’s estate turn into a public toilet

Royal fans ‘enraged’ over witnessing the Queen’s estate turn into a public toilet
Bella Thorne is obsessed with French fashion house

Bella Thorne is obsessed with French fashion house
Prince William exceedingly ‘jealous’ of Prince Harry’s ‘rouge’ reputation

Prince William exceedingly ‘jealous’ of Prince Harry’s ‘rouge’ reputation
Fast & Furious: Will 11th movie mark end of the franchise?

Fast & Furious: Will 11th movie mark end of the franchise?

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences

Latest

view all